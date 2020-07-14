Virgin Atlantic secures £1.2bn rescue plan

(BBC) – Virgin Atlantic has agreed a rescue package worth £1.2bn ($1.5bn) with its shareholders and investors, as the airline seeks to shore up its finances beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

The British airline said the five-year restructuring plan would come into effect later this summer after it was supported by a majority of shareholders.

The package includes financial support from its main shareholder, Virgin Group, and outside investors, including US hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management.

Virgin Atlantic’s CEO, Shai Weiss, said the company had faced the toughest six months in its 36-year history during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have taken painful measures, but we have accomplished what many thought impossible,” he said on Tuesday.

The airline said has cut more than 3,500 jobs as part of a cost-cutting drive that included the closure of its base at London Gatwick.

Virgin Atlantic had initially hoped to obtain emergency funding from the UK government, but ministers said any subsidies would be a last resort.