Sagicor honouring Telemedicine Claims

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Leading insurance company Sagicor has extended its health care coverage during COVID-19.

The company has announced that it will be honouring claims related to telemedicine – the practice of remote consultations by medical practitioners who utilise clinical solutions supported by technology.

This has seen the launch of a phased programme, which makes healthcare more convenient and accessible for clients during this challenging time.

Initially, the programme will involve a specific pool of health and medical providers. Others, who have the technological capability to deliver a virtual, yet personable doctor-patient experience, are also invited to come on board.

Clients of Sagicor will be allowed to engage with their medical practitioners and specialists and submit claims for services relative to general practitioner consultations, specialist consultations, one-on-one psychiatrist/psychologist consultations, physiotherapy and speech therapy.

Vice President – Group Insurance of Sagicor Life Inc., Susan Boyea, said the programme was accelerated as part of Sagicor’s efforts to flatten the curve during this pandemic.

She added that coverage for telemedicine will facilitate access to healthcare services for clients, especially those with chronic medical issues. She also stressed that internet use by 75 per cent of the population clearly spoke to the market’s readiness for such an initiative.

“In these unprecedented times, we see it as our duty to make healthcare more convenient, accessible and safe for our clients.

Maintaining the health and well-being of the population, especially for those with chronic or serious conditions, is a priority during this period of pandemic while protecting patients and practitioners from possible exposure,” said Boyea.

“Physical distancing is mandatory to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19, however, we have clients with conditions that demand constant monitoring and management, as well as those who require general medical care.

Not being able to physically access these services due to the lockdown, puts these individuals at risk of exacerbating their health issues before a visit is possible”, she explained.

“By honoring such claims, we are saying to our clients that they can continue to monitor their medical conditions, while still being able to stay safe. We are also saying to our providers that they continue to be important to us.

Recognizing that they are on the frontline, we need to do our part to keep them safe.”

She added: “Looking towards the future we anticipate that it will not be business as usual. We are all in this together. We must continue to develop solutions for the benefit of our clients and stakeholders.”