Protocols for air travel to Barbados effective July 12

(CNS) – Visitors to Barbados, once commercial flights resume on July 12, are being strongly advised to undergo a COVID-19 PCR test at an accredited or certified facility, or laboratory before travelling.

The advice is stated in recently issued public health protocols for air travel into Barbados, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Canada will be the first commercial flight to touch down at the Grantley Adams International Airport since commercial travel to the island ceased in March.

Tests should be done within 72 hours prior to travel, and test results should be submitted electronically. Effective July 15, the online Embarkation/Disembarkation (ED) form will allow for the uploading of the test results. The online forms may be found at www.travelform.gov.bb.

Passengers are also advised to bring a copy of the test results with them, and should note that the results must bear their name in order to be validated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in Barbados.

Anyone travelling without a negative PCR test result will be required to take a test on arrival at the Grantley Adams International Airport.

Testing at the airport is free of charge, while those who choose to be tested at one of the satellite hotel sites will pay a fee of US$150.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reserves the right to require the testing of any passenger, regardless of documentation presented.

Meanwhile, persons travelling from countries designated as low risk and who have not visited a country designated as high risk within 21 days prior to arrival in Barbados are exempted from the pre-testing requirement.

This “travel bubble” refers to low risk CARICOM and Caribbean countries. These include Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Anguilla, the Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, the British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Barthélemy, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Martin, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos.