LIAT collected $11 million from passengers as airline collapsed

(CNS) – Up to May this year, LIAT had sold $11 million dollars worth of tickets, even though the carrier stopped flying in March due to COVID-19.

This figure was revealed Thursday by chairman of LIAT shareholders, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonslaves, as he gave a breakdown of LIAT’s debts.

In addition to the $11 million owed to would-be travellers, Gonsalves said LIAT owes its 636 employees severance totalling $84 million, and holiday pay totalling $10 million.

Gonsalves said the airline had retained around 100 employees when flights were grounded due to COVID-19. He said those 100 employees are now owed around $7.2 million dollars in unpaid salaries.

The airline has taken is website liat.com offline.

This article was first published by 268 TODAY