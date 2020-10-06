FB removes Trump post saying flu more lethal than Covid

Facebook Inc. said it took down a post by President Trump on Tuesday because it contained misinformation about the dangers of the coronavirus.

The social-media giant said its decision is based on its policy against users spreading information that is deemed both wrong and harmful.

Facebook said it makes determinations based on guidance from public-health authorities including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

We remove incorrect information about the severity of COVID-19, and have now removed this post,” a Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider.

Trump posted the same message to Twitter, which did not remove the post but instead added a notice saying it violated Twitter’s rules against COVID-19 misinformation.

A Twitter representative told Business Insider that engagements with the tweet like replies and retweets had been “significantly limited” in line with Twitter’s public-interest noticepolicy.