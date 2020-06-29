Company Operating In SVG Now Added To The FCA Warning List

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms, one which according to the regulator operates in SVG.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies The Lenders, British Market, Citizens Advisory, FOPU, Online Union, Hyde Park Investment Ltd, Atlas Funding Group Ltd, RoyalsFX, MottoFX, Compare Wise, City Partners, OFC MARKETS, Sadi Finance and Earnsured Asset Management.

MottoFX according to the FCA is located in Kingstown, St Vincent. According to the regulator, the company is using or giving out the following details:

MottoFX

Address: C/o Suit 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, Beachmont, Box 1510, Kingstown, St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Telephone: +442080892433

Email: support@mottofx.info; compliance@mottofx.info

Website: https://www.mottofx.com