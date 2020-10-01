Amazon said nearly 20,000 workers got coronavirus

Amazon disclosed that 19,816 of its front-line U.S. employees or 1.44% of its total workforce, which includes Whole Foods, have either tested positive or have been presumed positive for COVID-19.

The data covers 1.37 million employees from March 1 to September 19, 2020.

The details were released in a blog post late Thursday along with plans to boost daily tests to 50,000 across 650 sites by November in an effort to keep front-line employees safe.

The company, founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, disclosed the cases were 42% lower than its expected estimate of 33,952 cases, which the company noted is based on if the rate of infection among employees were as bad as the general population.

