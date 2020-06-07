Air Vanuatu increases Boeing 737 service to Santo

(Daily Post.Vu) – Air Vanuatu has announced it is adding a third weekly Boeing 737 service between Port Vila and Santo commencing on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

With a flight time of just 30 minutes, the aircraft will depart at Port Vila at 3pm and will arrive in Santo at 3.30 pm. The return flight will depart Santo from 4.30 pm and will arrive at Port Vila at 5.30 pm.

Air Vanuatu General Manager Commercial Jeff Murdoch says they are seeing encouraging passengers numbers between Port Vila and Santo and they will introduce the supplementary frequency to meet the demand.

“We hope that the additional services will also help our Santo Tourism industry partners and businesses to benefit from the additional capacity and help boost the domestic market”, he said.

With this additional flight, Air Vanuatu will now offer 737 Boeing service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and up to seven weekly Twin Otter flights operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Air Vanuatu is also introducing a special fare at 23,340vt return per adult 16,910vt per child and 19,200vt per student available for sale and travel throughout the months of June and July 2020.