BRAGSA repairs a section of Fairhall road

The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has completed Asphalt resurfacing in the community of Fairhall, East St. George.

The project saw the repair of 700 feet of roadway from Whim Road to Ribishi Gap, along with the reconstruction of a 155 feet long Cross drain.

In addition, a 55 feet long Swale Drain and 170 feet long Box Drain were constructed.

BRAGSA also built a 50 feet long retaining wall. The project was carried out a cost of $227,000. It was done over a six weeks period.