525 Vincentian Students Receive Scholarships From Taiwan

(Press Release) – On behalf of the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Ambassador Calvin Ho presented scholarships to 525 Vincentian Students from schools of primary, secondary and college levels.

Hon. Curtis King, Minister of Education of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Permanent Secretary Myccle Burke, Mrs. Girlyn Miguel, Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, along with key government officials, principals, teachers, recipients and their families attended the presentation ceremony to share the moment.