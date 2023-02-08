Several Caribbean islands rattled by earthquakes

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 rattled several parts of Trinidad on Wednesday morning, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St. Augustine campus of the University of West Indies (UWI), said the quake, which occurred at 6.31 a.m. had a depth of 4.9 miles and was located Latitude: 10.72N, Longitude: 61.88W.

The SRC said that the tremor was felt 25 miles west of the capital, Port of Spain, 41 miles west of Arima, and 43 miles west of San Fernando, the second most populous municipality in Trinidad.

The SRC also announced that a quake with a magnitude 3.5 had been recorded four seconds after midnight on Wednesday, affecting the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica ad the French Islands of Guadeloupe.

It said the quake, recorded at 00.04 a.m. (local time) had a depth of 30 miles and was located Latitude: 16.40N, Longitude: 61.24W

It was felt 23 miles northeast of Point-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe, 65 miles southeast of St. John’s the Antigua and Barbuda capital, and 76 miles north of Roseau in Dominica.

CMC