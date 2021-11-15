World’s First Metaverse Embassy Approved By Barbados Government

On August 12 2021, the Government of Barbados’ Cabinet approved the establishment of the world’s first Metaverse Embassy.

Establishing an embassy in the metaverse – a virtual world – is an innovative move and a world-first for a government.

Barbados’ Metaverse Embassy will be at the centre of activities to advance the growth of stronger bilateral relationships with governments globally. It launches in the wake of Covid-19 disrupting traditional diplomatic channels, and at a time when Barbados is reimagining itself as a world hub for digital transformation and technology innovation.

Today, Barbados’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade signed an agreement with one of the world’s leading blockchain metaverse platforms – Decentraland – to outline the baseline development elements for its Metaverse Embassy. Alongside Decentraland, the Government of Barbados is finalizing agreements with Somnium Space, SuperWorld and other Metaverse platforms.

“The Government of Barbados is very pleased to announce the launch of its Metaverse Embassy initiative,” said Senator Jerome Walcott, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. “This platform will be an important forum where Barbados will work with our traditional partners and new allies to deepen engagement in the diplomatic arena; the investment, business, tourism and cultural sectors; and people-to-people interaction. Barbados looks forward to welcoming the world in its Metaverse Embassy.”

The Metaverse Embassy is being championed by Barbados’ Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Gabriel Abed, who is also a world-renowned pioneer in the field of Central Bank Digital Currency and blockchain technology.

“The Metaverse Embassy demonstrates Barbados’ leadership in pivoting diplomacy and international relations into the technology age. The Metaverse Embassy is the first phase of a multi-phased approach towards delivering digital solutions that evolve the way we interact with the world around us. This will be critical as Barbados fosters stronger relationships with technologically advanced nations,” the Ambassador explained.

The Government of Barbados will continue to establish and maintain physical embassies and will use the Metaverse Embassy as an opportunity to pioneer the evolution of global diplomacy beyond the physical world.

Although most details have not been revealed, the Ambassador did say that e-consular services will be a core feature alongside with a virtual teleporter which will be built in Barbados’ Metaverse Embassy connecting all metaworlds as a gesture of diplomatic unification between technology platforms.

“We believe it is critical to build teleporters as a common access point to all of the metaverses to foster meta-diplomacy,” said Ambassador Abed.

“We welcome the world’s diplomatic missions to join us in establishing their embassies in the metaverse. Barbados is proud to lend our technological assistance and know-how to governments wanting to establish their own metaverse embassy,” said Minister Walcott.