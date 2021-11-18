Virgin Atlantic Cuts Manchester To Barbados Service

Virgin Atlantic declared to suspend air services from Manchester to Barbados due to low demand. The decision comes just six months before the summer period starts.
As per reports, Virgin Atlantic maintained that they had to suspend the services from northern English city because the demand for the 2022 season was just “not there”.
Just a few months ago, Virgin Atlantic had declared to increase the frequency of flights to Barbados from Manchester from 15 December. The sudden decision has given a major shock to the tourism sector in Barbados.
The airline also apologised to its customers who had already booked the flights and converted their bookings into vouchers. They also gave their customers an option to shift to new travel destinations all the way up until 30 April 2023.
Virgin Atlantic stated they would continue their flights to Bridgetown from Heathrow Airport London, Edinburgh, Scotland.
The airlines’ spokesperson stated that they are constantly reviewing their holiday schedules. The representative assured that they were committed to flying to the Caribbean from their home in the north. The carrier also promised to resume flights in the 2022 autumn.
Currently, visitors from the United Kingdom are not required to do a 15-day quarantine on arrival. Vaccinated travellers need to take a PCR test on arrival, followed by just 24 hours quarantine at a hotel. Similarly, there are no PCR test requirements for returnees to the UK.