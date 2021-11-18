Virgin Atlantic Cuts Manchester To Barbados Service

Virgin Atlantic declared to suspend air services from Manchester to Barbados due to low demand. The decision comes just six months before the summer period starts.

As per reports, Virgin Atlantic maintained that they had to suspend the services from northern English city because the demand for the 2022 season was just “not there”.

Just a few months ago, Virgin Atlantic had declared to increase the frequency of flights to Barbados from Manchester from 15 December. The sudden decision has given a major shock to the tourism sector in Barbados.