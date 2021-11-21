Violence breaks out at Brussels anti-vaccine protest

Europe descended into a third day of violent carnage on Sunday as tens of thousands of people in Belgium took to the streets to protest against the return of strict lockdown rules aimed at curbing a rise in Covid infections.

Nearly 40,000 people descended on the capital Brussels to protest against new anti-Covid measures banning the unvaccinated from entering restaurants and bars.

Some protesters were seen throwing projectiles at riot police and in response, officers fired water cannon and tear gas at the group. Police have made some arrests, but it is not immediately clear how many.

Video footage from Brussels shows a large group of protesters shouting at police as some light flares and throw them at the officers – one man can even be seen mooning at them.

The protests descended into chaos, with some of the protesters seen setting fires on the streets while others threw rocks through the windows of local businesses including a post office. Two police cars have also been damaged.

The protest came just hours after it emerged Germany is set to follow Austria’s example in making vaccinations compulsory with ministers admitting that the move is ‘unavoidable’ amid a fourth wave of the pandemic which is crippling the country’s hospitals.

Last night also saw similar demonstrations against virus restrictions take place in Austria, Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland, Austria and North Macedonia on Saturday, a day after Dutch police opened fire on protesters and seven people were injured in rioting that erupted in Rotterdam.

Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic once again, with the World Health Organisation warning that the Continent was the only region in the world where deaths had increased as Covid-related fatalities spiked by five per cent just this week.

In France, the government has warned that the fifth wave of coronavirus are rising at ‘lightning speed’, with new daily Covid cases close to doubling over the past week.

In Belgium, cases have been surging, with infections reaching 13,836 on Sunday. In response, the government hasintroduced restrictions including a ban on the unvaccinated from venues such as restaurants and bars, and an order to work from home at least four days a week.

Police said 35,000 protesters marched from the North Station in Brussels on Sunday afternoon against a fresh round of Covid measures announced by the government on Wednesday.

The demonstration, called ‘Together for Freedom’, saw some protestors clash with riot police near the Belgian capital’s EU and government district. Many of the protestors caught up in the clash were wearing hoods and carried Flemish nationalist flags.

Europe descended into a third day of violent carnage on Sunday as tens of thousands of people in Belgium took to the streets to protest against the return of strict lockdown rules aimed at curbing a rise in Covid infections

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Brussels today as violence erupted. Protesters can be seen holding a sign which reads ‘Freedom over slavery’

Riot police are seen raising their shields against a group of protesters who are demonstrating against the Belgian government’s anti-Covid measures

A group of protesters in Brussels face a line of riot police officers who are seen carrying batons and shields on Sunday

Protesters set fire to piles of wood in the middle of roads and threw bricks through the windows of buildings, including a local post office. Several police officers were injured after protesters threw bottles and fireworks at them. Last week, Belgium’s Prime Minister Last week, Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said ‘the alarm signals are all red’ as he imposed tough restrictions, ordering people to work at home for at least four days a week. Under new restrictions, all people in indoor venues such as cafes and restaurants will need to wear a mask unless seated and the rule will apply to those aged 10 or older. The previous age threshold was 12. Nightclubs may have to test their guests if they want to let them dance mask-free. People wanting to eat in a restaurant or go to the theatre already must present a COVID pass, showing vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery. Most Belgians will also have to work from home four days a week until mid-December, and for three days after that. Belgium has one of the highest cases per capita rates in the European Union, behind only the Baltic and former Yugoslav nations and Austria, at around one per hundred people over the past 14 days, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. ‘The alarm signals are all red,’ prime minister Alexander De Croo told a news conference. ‘We had all hoped to have a winter without coronavirus, but Belgium is not an island.’ Niels Van Regenmortel, the intensive care units coordinator at the ZNA Stuivenberg hospital in Antwerp, said there was an increasing risk hospitals in Belgium will have to resort to triage as ICUs fill up amid soaring COVID-19 numbers, calling on the government to restrict night life. In Germany, the number of Covid cases are soaring daily, with the country reporting 48,201 infections on Saturday – the highest number of new coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The fourth wave is overwhelming hospitals, with health chiefs warning that the situation is ‘extremely critical’ across the country. In France, fifth-wave coronavirus infections are rising at an alarming rate, the government reported Sunday, with new daily Covid cases close to doubling over the past week. In Germany, a relatively low vaccination rate – hovering under 70 per cent – has left the country vulnerable to the virus. Germany’s federal tourism commissioner Thomas Bareiß has now said the worsening situation makes it clear that compulsory vaccination is ‘unavoidable’. Bareiß told DPA news agency: ‘In retrospect, it was wrong not to see that right from the start. The hope at that time is understandable, but it was not realistic.’ His calls were echoed by the Prime Minister of Bavaria, which has seen Covid cases surge, who said ‘in the end we will not be able to avoid compulsory vaccination’. DAILY MAIL