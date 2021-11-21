Venezuela Regional Elections: 21.1 million people expected to vote

The National Electoral Council (CNE) announced that 76 percent of the polling stations were already serving citizens.

On Sunday, 21.1 million Venezuelans are entitled to elect 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 state legislators, and 2,471 councilors. For the first time since 2007, opposition parties participate in the democratic process and call on the population to go to the polling stations. The main events of this electoral event are presented below according to their occurrence at local time.

07:30. National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez invited all Venezuelans to vote this Sunday.

07:00. The National Electoral Council (CNE) President Pedro Calzadilla announced that 76 percent of the polling stations were already serving citizens.

06:30. Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro called on the population to vote for peace. “The victory target sounds, the heart beats strong. Venezuelans, let’s go to vote in peace and harmony and united for the love of our homeland. Let’s vote to win! Let’s win to advance!,” he tweeted.

06:00. Subnational elections officially begin in Venezuela.