Venezuela 21N Elections: a brief summary of disputes and scenarios

The Venezuelan political scenario at the domestic and global level is marked by the blockade. Prohibition to sell oil, restrictions to buy capital and consumer goods, embargo of financial resources and assets abroad, elimination of access to the international financial system; these are the main actions supported by more than 400 executive orders of the US State Department and other subsidiary measures of the EU and other countries deeply aligned to Washington’s policy. The result of this policy, although it has not succeeded in the central objective of overthrowing the Venezuelan government, has been profoundly effective in terms of demolishing the model of society configured by Chavismo in the last two decades: greater control of oil revenues with a mode of redistribution in the form of direct social investment to guarantee constitutional rights and at the same time subsidizing the national rentier economy generating at least: high salaries, greater consumption capacity and important universal basic guarantees. All this without destroying the historical circuits of capital accumulation, but limiting and controlling transnational capital. The fall of Venezuelan income to only 1% of what it was seven years ago has brought as a consequence the proportional collapse of these bases: the salary does not represent the value of labor, the consumption capacity has collapsed (without the credit and debt mechanisms that the market provides in the rest of Latin America) and universal services and rights are in collapse. This shock to the way of life of the majority of Venezuelans has brought as a consequence (oversimplified) an important migration that seeks in other countries to reestablish their way of life and a whole internal reconfiguration of the ways of life, with strong ups and downs, the cost of living is an odyssey for the majority that lives from their work. In this context of shock, where the majority looks back with nostalgia to the past bonanza built by Chavismo and is struggling to access resources in the midst of: political sectors that abrogate by increasing sanctions, a government that tries to fine-tune mechanisms of redistribution of the pyrrhic national income, a private sector that has increased its investment and internal circulation of capital and some circuits of the so-called humanitarian aid that have become a new actor in the internal circulation of income. These reconfigurations have concrete material reflections: an elite political class that accumulates with sanctions, sectors that do not live but depend heavily on the depleted state budget, international NGOs as a growing field of work for a professional minority and at the same time of redistribution of resources in communities, together with a large increase in informal private labor circuits that circulate much capital and distribute little. If we were to take this ultra-simplified picture of internal material reproduction we could say that there is a part of the population that believes in sanctions and therefore does not vote, another part believes in the need to recompose the role of the State and the national income and therefore votes, while the other sectors whose materiality is centered on private circuits of circulation of capital that seem to have nothing to do with formal politics, therefore do not feel that the elections have anything to do with their lives, the “if I do not work, I do not eat” is imposed.

In this context marked by the imperial policy of blockade and its consequent internal shock, what does this 21N mean in Venezuela: what are the disputes in this election and the possible scenarios of what will happen.

The disputes in these elections are more complex than in ordinary elections, there are several differentiated and interrelated levels:

– *Containing the blockade policy* is a possible scope of these elections, because it continues to be the imperial policy, there has been no change in that sense and on the contrary the US already declared that it will not recognize these elections, the EU ratified its sanctions and countries like Colombia continue attacking the electoral path and clamoring for blocking to force the overthrow of the government. In this sense, Sunday’s votes may -or may not- mean a rejection by the people of the blockade policy and a call for the respect of Venezuelan sovereignty and democracy.

– *Reducing international isolation*, given that several international observation delegations are participating in these elections, both from the EU and the UN, as well as from several countries and specialized electoral observation centers. Therefore, that the elections take place in a regular manner and the Venezuelan electoral system is verified means gaining ground in international recognition and therefore reducing the level of political and economic isolation, at a time when it is crucial for the country’s sovereignty and democracy.

– *Refreshing national geopolitics* is important because on the one hand it means taking opposition sectors out of the interventionist and violent agenda to bring them back to the terrain of national democracy, and on the other hand, reactivating the internal dispute for regional and local governments tensions the political dynamics. The incorporation of opposition sectors to regional and local governments of course favors the first two levels of dispute in this election.

– *Stressing the horizons of Chavismo* since to some extent since the party primaries up to this point we find an expression of the internal contradictions and the elections suppose then at least two lines of tension, on the one hand between projects of political emptying, liberalization with other tendencies more of the traditional centralist and sectarian left, as well as projects more inclined to popular power and the communal way. The other line of tension is the distancing of the majorities, a phenomenon that is attributed to Chavism but is actually generalized to politics, which was once revalued as a field for betting on the future and today does not seem to harbor any expectations for the majority of the population.

The scenarios are multiple and difficult to separate completely, but I would choose to set my eyes on four possibilities:

*A-The EU together with other factors take the place of the OAS in Bolivia* two years ago, that is to say that they assume a belligerent position of delegitimizing the process and ignoring the electoral results to generate destabilization and enable a revival/advancement of the interventionist policy of the USA. Although this scenario seems improbable, it is important to keep it as possible, to be on alert, since up to now the role of the EU has been to consistently support the imperialist agenda of the US.

*B- Chavismo obtains the majority of the governorships and mayorships but nevertheless loses some positions in relevant states* and representative capital municipalities, this by virtue of the fact that if we maintain the context of an important percentage that will not vote, the sectors that will vote are grouped in divided opposition options without political machinery (some of them have not worked in national politics for about six years) and on the other hand Chavismo in most of the territories has important levels of cohesion and has a machinery in permanent activity.

*C- Chavismo wins the great majority of the states and municipalities, even the most significant ones*, this is possible if the opposition does not manage to mobilize the great majority of its political base and the internal divisions take their toll. With this result, surely a good part of the opposition sectors would start chanting fraud at an international level, thus tensing towards scenario A.

*D- Chavismo suffers a huge defeat similar to the first Argentina’s PASO* of this year, although so far it seems unlikely, it should not be discarded because we cannot forget the current context: the rigor of the material conditions imposed by the blockade intensify the internal contradictions and this has generated and continues to generate not only a situation of discontent but also a distancing from traditional politics, people do not see any sense in going to vote because there is no bet that interests them.

Finally, several things should be clarified:

-These are not pure scenarios, they can occur in a parallel and crossed way, as well as there can be intermediate points. To a great extent they will depend on the number of people who go out to vote, that will be a fundamental pressure factor, although not definitive, a scenario like A can occur independently of the vote, the imperial agenda has been centered on the intervention and impersonation of reality by all possible means.

-The most convenient for Venezuela and for the region in terms of gaining sovereignty and democracy is that the greatest number of people vote, that Chavism wins in the majority but that there are positions taken by the opposition (scenario “B”), because this dismantles scenarios “C” and possibly “A”, contributing to contain the blockade and enabling conditions to make isolation more flexible, these being the main cudgels that determine the national and regional situation, since the forms of intervention in the region are becoming more and more active, the recent examples of Bolivia, Nicaragua, Cuba are clear but even the pressures on Argentina, Mexico and even Chile are becoming clearer.

-We need to destigmatize the political analyses on the blockade and its effects, one of the great political triumphs of the US and the regional right wing is to demerit and make invisible their strategies of hybrid warfare (economic, diplomatic, political, cultural, social, military) and particularly the sanctions and blockades. Objectively, Venezuela sustained the Bolivarian project with oil resources, these have gone to 1% and with it its capacity to sustain, Venezuelan rentier capitalism was not a sovereign decision, it was the colonial mandate of the countries of the global north. Today the West sees its hegemony threatened and launches by force against Latin America, Venezuela is the focus of this offensive, the strategy is to generate an internal shock that forces a political change.

The result is a country in chaos, in a situation of crisis, especially if you compare it with the conditions that Chavismo generated during twenty years. So that an important part of the population believes in the future and considers that this is settled in elections is an achievement of the resistance of the Venezuelan people and that the other part of the country believes in the future but by other means is a political challenge, in this case for Chavismo, to maintain unity and mobilize its organic muscle in order to go for that other part of the majority, to tune in again with the expectations of the majority that lives from their work, those that Chávez called at the end of the XX century the marginalized, and that today are a concrete expression of ways of life that have been reconfigured in function of guaranteeing what must be our political center, to guarantee the means to reproduce the material conditions of life, let us retake there the strategies that during these years have allowed us to build and accumulate forces, that popular power capable of substituting rentier capitalism for new forms of political management and of planning and producing the material conditions of life (Chávez dixit).

(*) Movimiento de Pobladores y Pobladores [Urban grassroots inhabitants platform] militant, ALBA Movements secretariat, Venezuela’s Observatory for Popular Economies’s promoter