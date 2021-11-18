Expert Predicts Fifth COVID-19 Wave For Martinique

A Professor of Medicine, Serge Romana, has warned that Martinique and Guadeloupe should brace for an inevitable fifth COVID-19 wave.

According to Martinique 1 Ere, Romana issued the warning in a post on the website covidurgenceoutremer.com.

He said logic would have dictated that the vaccination rate would have increased after the recent tragic experiences with COVID-19 in the French Caribbean.

However, Romana lamented that this did not happen.

“A 5th wave is inevitable because of the postures of” resistance to vaccines “which fragment Guadeloupe and Martinican societies”,” Martinique 1 Ere quoted him as saying.

“During a webinar, I was taken aback by a healthcare professional when she said, ‘I’d rather die than take the vaccine’”, the Professor of Medicine recalled.

“How can one utter such a sentence when 7.2 billion doses of vaccine have been administered worldwide to date, and there is, therefore, billions of evidence of the immense benefits of this vaccine compared to the low risks of severe side effects?” Romana asserted.

He said he was shocked to read a letter from a doctor friend declaring that her family had labelled her a ‘collaborator’ for taking the jab.

And Romana took issue with people he described as pseudo opinion leaders who claim that doctors and medical professionals treating COVID-19 patients are agents of France who want to exterminate people with the COVID-19 vaccine.

“How can responsible individuals attack with such violence, the very people who treat them every day and who will soon have to take charge of the forthcoming 5th COVID-19 wave? ” He declared.

And the Geneticist observed the same individuals who attack the medical profession and are ignorant about science are proposing treatment strategies.