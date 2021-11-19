Unprecedented democratic day in Venezuela that slaps the empire

MEGAELECTIONS 21N

This Sunday, November 21, 2021, more than 21 million voters in Venezuela are summoned by the National Electoral Council (CNE) to elect 3,082 positions of the Popular Mandate, including 23 governorships, 335 mayors, 2,471 municipal councilors and 253 regional deputies of the Legislative Assemblies, in the 29th election over two decades of the Socialist and Bolivarian Government. It will be another democratic, universal and secret, transparent and automated vote of Bolivarian Venezuela, which gives a direct slap to the genocidal imperial regime that governs the United States (USA), bent on attacking Bolívar’s Homeland with an illegal policy that pretends not to recognize the legitimacy of the will of the Venezuelan men and women expressed at the polls.

The mega-elections of November 21 were set by the National Electoral Council, product of the negotiation in the Dialogue Table of the Venezuelan opposition with the Bolivarian Government. Grouping in a single election date the election of Governors, Mayors, Councilors and Legislators was a proposal of the right-wing leadership, which expressly asked to do them in a single election.

Thirty-seven national organizations and 43 regional organizations registered 70,000 candidates for governors, mayors, state legislators, and council members. On Sunday, over 20 million Venezuelans will go to the polls to elect 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 state legislators, and 2,471 councilors for the 2021-2025 term. “Due to its complexity, this mega-election implies an organizational challenge, but everything is ready,” National Electoral Council (CNE) President Pedro Calzadilla assured, recalling that 37 national organizations and 43 regional organizations registered 70,000 candidates for subnational posts.

The CNE is monitoring the development of the electoral campaign to ensure that the media maintains an informational balance and spaces for expression for all alliance candidates. “This process is of great importance since it marks the end of Venezuelan opposition organizations’ non-electoral participation,” Calzadilla stressed and urged all politicians to continue competing for power in a democratic manner.

2. Maduro: electoral schedule has been met flawlessly

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, affirmed this Thursday that these elections that will take place this next November 21 ratify that the electoral schedule has been impeccably fulfilled. Maduro predicted a great victory for the people in the mega-elections and ratified his call for elected governors and mayors to plan “what we will do in the next 4 years.” “I am going to summon the 23 governors and 335 elected mayors to plan what we will do in the next 4 years, Venezuela will enter a stage of change, a constructive stage,” he said.

Also, President Maduro announced that Venezuela is producing 95% of the food. “A true unlocking of the country through work and production.” He stressed that the governors play a fundamental role in the economic recovery of the country. He recalled that the United States has applied torture against the economic body of the country, torture to leave Venezuela without public services “an economic war to leave the country without wealth, without food and without medicine.”

3. Bolivarian Soldiers to Provide Security at Venezuelan Elections

Besides transporting and guarding the electoral materials, FANB members will permanently guard the 14,202 polling stations until the whole process ends. On Tuesday, National Electoral Council (CNE) President Pedro Calzadilla thanked the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) for agreeing to ensure the Nov. 21 subnational elections’ security. “Besides transporting and guarding electoral materials, FANB members will ensure the security of over 21 million voters,” Calzadilla insisted, recalling that the Bolivarian soldiers helped neutralize a terrorist attack on the CNE Mariche facility in Caracas on Saturday.

During the arrest of these attackers, the Venezuelan authorities found explosives and pamphlets of the American Continent Operation, which the opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez organized from Spain to overthrow the Bolivarian revolution.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Tarek Saab also denounced the looting of public funds and national assets abroad by some U.S.-backed opposition politicians who do not abandon economic harassment and destabilizing actions against President Nicolas Maduro’s administration.

4. 21N Elections: who are the carter center’s electoral mission delegates?

In October, the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela and the Carter Center signed a memorandum of understanding to guarantee the impartiality and objectivity of the electoral observer mission that the latter body will deploy during the Venezuelan regional and municipal elections to be held on November 21. The CNE promised to guarantee the observation mission freedom of access to its facilities, to facilities of the subordinate electoral bodies and to all relevant information regarding the elections. After the elections, the Carter Center mission is obliged to present to the CNE a report on its findings. The members from the Carter Center who will participate in the 21 Nov Elections are: Salvador Romero Ballivián is a Bolivian national working as a “consultant” for the Carter Center Electoral Mission present in Venezuela for the regional elections of November 21. Romero left Bolivia’s TSE in April 2021, and, in June, former president Evo Morales asserted that Romero should be investigated once solid evidence was revealed about a conspiracy, forged by way of fraud and leading to a possible coup, to halt Luis Arce from assuming his presidential mandate. Jennie Lincoln has been involved in extensive US “security” policy on the continent, as she has been an advisor for the US Southern Command (Southcom), the US military arm in the Latin American region, which represents an open military threat to Venezuela.

Andrea Nelli Feroci has worked for international and multilateral organizations, including the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), the European Union (EU) and for international NGOs such as Oxfam International, Christian Aid and AGENFOR International. Nelli Feroci participated in the Carter Center observation tasks during the disputed 2017 elections in Honduras, in which the Carter Center made no adverse comments or criticisms of the polls.

5. Venezuela: Youth Orchestra Plays to Achieve World Record

A total of 12,000 musicians played for 12 minutes the Marche Slave by Tchaikovsky to achieve the World’s largest orchestra title. On Saturday, November 13th musicians from Venezuela’s System of Youth and Children’s Orchestras and Choirs gathered in the courtyard of the Military Academy of “Fuerte Tiuna” to reach the Guinness World Record for the “largest orchestra in the world”. Opening the concert with “The Deum” by the composer Marc-Antoine Charpentier, 12,000 musicians played for 12 continuous minutes the Marche Slave by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The System of Youth and Children’s Orchestras and Choirs “Simon Bolivar” brings together students from all social sectors and corners of the Bolivarian nation as a strategy for the massification of culture. Auditors and independent observers observed 40 quadrants where 280 musicians were seated to evaluate the performance. The observations will be sent to the Guinness Record headquarters, which will give its verdict within ten days.

6. Facebook or US intervention methods in Venezuela

Over the years, the United States has perfected the methods of intervention and regime changes in countries that do not submit to its designs. And for this it has counted, among others, with a powerful machinery that includes large media corporations and organizations that serve as arms of the US government in other latitudes. One of those forms of not so silent interference occurs through the financing of opposition political parties in the countries where they want to intervene and non-governmental organizations that defend fundamental rights, lucky Trojan horses. Therefore, it is not surprising that a journalistic work by Jacobin reveals that, after the death of President Hugo Chávez, the National Democratic Institute, which operates independently of the United States government and was created “to finance and support political parties in the foreigner in a more formal way than the Central Intelligence Agency, funded members of the Venezuelan opposition to use the social media giant [Facebook] to mobilize their supporters and attract supporters of the socialist government ‘across the hall.’ ” .

Documents from the United States government on a request for the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) arrived at the newsroom of the US media, which shows how the government developed a program focused on the use of Facebook to help the Venezuelan opposition. in the municipal elections of 2013 and the legislative elections of 2015. Basically, the document confirms that social networks are actively used to interfere in the elections of other countries. Thus, the empire operates as one more element that is added to the electoral processes in the countries where they want to intervene. Did you activate this machinery for the mega-elections next Sunday, November 21?

7. “Ribas” Mission reaches more than a million winners and winners who have graduated from high school.

At this moment the “Ribas Mission” is in its 18th anniversary, and it almost reached one million 200 thousand of winners, who have graduated from high school, passing through the class environments, said the president of the “Ribas” Mission Foundation, Luis Laya, through a interview conducted in the program “Café en la Mañana” broadcast by “Venezolana de Televisión”. Likewise, he explained that the Ribas Mission Foundation is in a process of curricular transformation, to adapt to the new times, where a learning method that includes change will be proposed to adapt to the needs of Venezuelans in training

In a first stage, “Ribas Mission had the purpose of paying off the social debt that we had from those Venezuelan comrades who had deserted due to the situation of exclusion that we had in the country. Today, we are adapting to give answers to Venezuelans who do not request them, but in a productive way, where I graduated from high school, but for entrepreneurship, produce and advance, “he explained.

8. Venezuela will participate in the III meeting of China-CELAC Foreign Ministers

This Friday, Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia received from the hands of the Chinese ambassador to Venezuela, Li Baorong, the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, to participate in the III meeting of China-CELAC Foreign Ministers. “With our active presence, Venezuela will reaffirm its commitment as the epicenter in Latin America and the Caribbean of the relationship with China and the Belt and Road Initiative, with a view to developing and deepening our cooperation for shared development,” he said through of their social networks.

It is worth mentioning that Venezuela and China maintain a close cooperative relationship, and in recent months, Plasencia and Yi, held a conversation where they reviewed key aspects for the development of both nations.

9. President Maduro Congratulates Havana on Its 502nd Anniversary

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro today sent a message of solidarity to the government and people of Cuba, as he greeted the 502nd anniversary of the founding of Havana, the capital of the country. The head of state greeted his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and the people of the island on the occasion of the celebration, which comes together with the process of reactivation of the socio-economic life in the country and the improvement of the epidemiological situation. Havana’s historic center was declared a World Heritage Site in 1982 by the United Nations Educational and Cultural Organization, and in 2016 the city was awarded the title of Wonder City.

10. Former UK minister is behind the gold stolen from Venezuela

Behind the seizure of Venezuelan gold valued at more than 1.200 million dollars by the United Kingdom, would be the former United Kingdom Foreign Minister for America, Alan Duncan, who used his contacts at the Bank of England so that the gold to Venezuela. Duncan’s interests in Venezuela focus on Venezuelan oil, “Duncan was a strong opponent of the left-wing Maduro government and, in his role as Minister of the Americas; he was closely involved in the development of the UK government’s policy for Venezuela”, says an article in Declassified UK.

11. CONVIASA breaks the blockage with “strategic expansion plan”.

The Venezuelan state airline Conviasa closed the year 2020 with a growth of 85% (according to Bloomberg), despite the western blockade against Venezuela and the effects of the pandemic. The company has flight connections between Caracas and Moscow and there will soon be other strategic connections with Mexico, Argentina, China and Iran. The Venezuelan state aviation company seeks to recover some lines that were suspended during the pandemic and expand its offer with flights to Latin American countries that have not been reached until now.

The airline “Consorcio Venezolano de Industrias Aeronáuticas y Servicios Aéreos” (Conviasa) was established in 2004 by the government of President Hugo Chávez. Since its creation, Conviasa has carried out around twenty internal flights and to Bolivia, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, among others. In February 2020, the United States included the state airline on its commercial “sanctions” list. Conviasa announces that it will begin to transport merchandise between Venezuela and strategic destinations for trade such as Russia, Iran, China, Syria and Turkey.