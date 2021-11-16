Twin Explosions hit Ugandan capital [Kampala]

Two explosions have shaken the centre of the Ugandan capital Kampala, killing at least six people and wounding several others, officials say.

One blast took place near parliament, with the other close to the city’s police headquarters.

Witnesses told of carnage at the scene, with cars ablaze and windows shattered. More bombs have been found in other parts of the city, officials said.

The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear.

Ugandan authorities have blamed previous bombings on Islamist militants.

Ugandan forces are part of an African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia fighting al-Shabab, an insurgent group allied to al-Qaeda.

Last month, the Islamic State group said it was behind an attack on a bar in Kampala which killed a 20-year-old waitress.

Proceedings in parliament have been called off and MPs advised not to come to the building following Tuesday’s blasts.

Cars parked near parliament went up in flames while the explosion near the police station shattered windows.

Counter-terrorism officers were trying their best to detect any other bombs planted in the city, Uganda’s National Emergency Coordination and Operations Centre said.

Three bombs have already been found, including two near a court, it added.

“What we can say [is] this was an attack but who is responsible is a matter that is under investigation,” senior police officer Edward Ochom told the AFP news agency.

The emergency centre said that six people were confirmed dead, including two police officers. Eight people were known to have sustained injuries, it added.