Showers forecast for tonight, trough system to affect SVG on Tuesday

Occasional moderate showers are forecast for tonight and Sunday morning, while scattered showers are likely for the remainder of Sunday.

Mostly fair conditions are expected on Monday, while scattered showers from a trough will be affecting the islands around Tuesday.

Winds will blow generally from the east north east (ENE) at 20km/h-30km/h, veering to the east on occasions. Northerly winds becoming occasionally fresh (25km/h-35km/h) are expected around Tuesday as a trough moves across the island.

Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in open waters over the next few days, with swells peaking at1.0m on the western coasts and 2.0m on the eastern coasts. In addition, there will be no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.