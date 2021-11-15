Trial in Cornelius John’s shooting resumes today

The trial involving the incident where businessman Cornelius John was shot and government senator Ashelle Morgan and Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Karim Nelson have been separately charged, is now set to resume today, November 15th.

Despite the sitting of the court going into late afternoons, the trial was not completed as expected.

The trial should have ended last Friday, according to the expectation of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Sejilla McDowall who had made an application to the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court for three days (Wednesday 10th November to Friday 12th) to be set aside for the trial.

The DPP had asked for the trial over three as she raised the issue of availability and cost of a counsel from overseas to conduct the prosecution of Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Karim Nelson and Deputy Speaker of the House and government senator Ashelle Morgan. She contended that her office did not want the trial to be part-heard and causing the prosecutor to have to be back and forth which would cost the state more money.

St Lucia’s Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Brette is prosecuting the highly-politicized and widely-publicized shooting of the 62-year-old businessman.

John was shot on his property on April 13, 2021, after three persons allegedly stormed onto his property uninvited.

Morgan is charged that on April 13, 2021, at Diamond, she assaulted Cornelius John of Diamond with intent to wound him. She is being represented by lawyer Dwayne Daniel.

Nelson is charged that on April 13, 2021, at Diamond, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Cornelius John of Diamond. He is also charged that on April 13, 2021, at Diamond, he unlawfully discharged a firearm at John. He is being represented by lawyer Ronald Marks.

The prosecution said last week that they intended to call nine witnesses.

Among those who gave evidence last week were: crime scene investigator police constable Elroy Quammie, the virtual complainant Cornelius John and his wife Nicole.

Magistrate Bertie Pompey is presiding over the trial.