SVG cop calls on colleagues and citizens to get vaccinated

Superintendent of Police Mr Trevor Bailey, on Sunday, urged Vincentians to get vaccinated and specifically called on his colleagues in the police force to do the same.

Bailey said as it currently exists, SVG does not have an army, we don’t have a defence force, the only security, as it stands from internal or external threat, is the police force.

“God forbid that 75 or 80 percent of the police fall ill with COVID, what becomes of the national security of St. Vincent and the Grenadines”?

“The remaining 20 percent who will be on the job, how long could 20 percent carry the workload? That is another reason why I urge my colleagues to get vaccinated.” He said.

On Monday (15 November), Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said he is happy with the recent uptake of vaccines by officers of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Gonsalves said as of last Friday (12 November), the vaccination rate stood at 68 percent.

Gonsalves said nearly 800 law enforcement officers had taken the vaccine, and this number includes the fire and coast guard division.

The Prime Minister said there are over 200 excellent applicants for the police force right now, all of whom are vaccinated, with the majority two doses and others one dose.

“We would be taking in, as usual, a number of them perhaps for training before the end of the year as recruits. We may put in 100 or 110”.

“Look, I want to reemphasize, I don’t want anyone to lose their jobs, but I am elected Prime Minister and took the oath to deliver good governance and safety”, Gonsalves said.

There are about 1300 law enforcement officers in St Vincent and the Grenadines.