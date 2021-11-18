The People Vs The Administration -By Anthony Stewart, PhD

By all accounts, it appears that this case has already been adjudicated by secret trial as in Communist countries. As a consequence, apparently, no further actions will be taken. This one therefore would be recorded under the section Scapegoat Justice in our annals of jurisprudence.

Under this section would also be indexed: Glen Jackson, Bigger Bigs, Marcus DeFreitas, Dr Murray, Randolph Toussaint, The Three Teachers, The Servant of the Lord, Promotion of Civil Servants, Remaining Airport Land Owners, People Sentenced To Poverty By Poor Relief, Challenge to the 2015 Election Results, Otto Sam, Michelle Andrews, Liat Workers, Misplaced Qualified Workers, Compensation For Expelled Parliamentarians, Yoggie Farrell, Runaway Children, Age of Consent at 15yrs, and Margaret Parsons among others, .

The facts of the case appear to be that a gentleman was shot in his Foot while he was in the comfort of his premises perhaps near to his outhouse or john. It appears that the one who pulled the trigger was a Law Enforcement Officer, acting in concert with an apparent Public Prosecutor and the Deputy Speaker. The victim apparently claimed that the perpetrator, pointing her hand, and further threatened to shoot him in his mouth if he spoke out on this atrocity.

While there is no word on the progress of the Investigation, the Law Enforcement Officer by apparently Maintaining A Dignified Silence and Anonymity, might apparently be hoping to wash away the evidence as in the Michelle Andrews case. When this happens, the way is made clear for a no case submission due to the lack of evidence. Apparently, no charges have been laid nor were arrests made. It appears that plans are well developed to bungle the investigation.

The Prosecutor may apparently be waiting to use his discretion to not proceed with the case, withdraw the case, nolle pros the case, and if per chance a private criminal charge is laid, to take over and discontinue the prosecution. There is no doubt that this Gate Keeper takes his Party Political role seriously, allowing no just cause that defames the World Boss to enter.

Judges are anticipating recusing themselves from this case with good cause because in our small society, everyone is related to everyone else in some way. They may fear giving the right judgement against the World Boss.

All this litigation may not be necessary because the Defendant has, just like in the days of the Kings and Queens, taken the case directly to the World Boss. This was apparently done because the World Boss has apparently said that “no matter what court you go to you must come back to Papa.” He has set himself up as the final arbiter of Justice in this land. One of the most recent precedence setting cases was that of Dr Murray who apparently got court orders to evict squatters from his lands only to have the said land apparently illegally acquired by Papa.

In his ruling the World Boss apparently said with an air of finality, that the “Defendant spoke with him.” This apparently concludes this case of the People versus The Administration. This case is sealed and at the request of the World Boss: All are to maintain a dignified silence.