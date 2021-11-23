Tensions growing in Martinique, strike against health pass and vaccine mandate

Tuesday, November 23, 2021, after a first day of mobilization of the inter-union the day before, in particular against the health pass and the vaccination obligation of caregivers, tensions intensified on the island.

Very early at daybreak, several roadblocks were erected on strategic roads thus preventing motorists from converging on the two economic lungs, in Lamentin and Fort-de-France.

Fabrice Defrémont

Previously during the night, young people set fire to garbage cans and personal vehicles in Sainte-Thérèse, on avenue Maurice Bishop, a district of Fort-de-France where residents had already deplored urban violence on July 31 .

Marco Calmo

Again, National Police officers came under fire with live ammunition as they attempted to disperse the troublemakers. The unions are very angry.

The trade unionist also added that the perpetrators of these facts “will be arrested” sooner or later.

Meetings are planned between the authorities (Prefecture and Territorial Collectivity of Martinique) and the inter-union mobilized with more than 15 organizations. PCE Serge Letchimy is due to speak on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, after several talks with the leaders of the political groups in the Martinique Assembly, as well as union representation.