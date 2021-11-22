SVGCC tells Unvaccinated Staff ‘Thanks For Your Service’

In a letter to unvaccinated staff members, St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) said, “Thank you for your years of service”.

A copy of the letter which News784 obtained said that the SRO No 28 of 2021 mandates that all employees of the SVGCC be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

This mandate, the letter said, affects all staff – temporary permanent, full time, part-time, auxiliary, faculty, administrative.

The college, in its letter, said that according to the SRO, unvaccinated staff would not be allowed to serve with the establishment in any capacity from (today) Monday 22nd November 2021.

It further stated that should a worker remain unvaccinated or have not declared their status, that worker must hand over to their Divisional/Departmental leader the following:

• Prepare a report of progress in each area of responsibility, outlining what has been achieved and what is yet outstanding and handed in by the end of (today) 22nd November 2021.

• For faculty, submit all to-date grades and assessments conducted for students.

•If there needs to be any handing over of physical items, such as keys, devices, etc., make arrangement’s with your divisional/departmental head for the best time for this to be done.

In the closing paragraph of the letter, it was stated;

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your period of service to the nation through this institution.

“We certainly did not envision that an end to our relationship would come in this way. If you do have a change of heart within the time frame legally allowed, we would be delighted if you let us know soonest.

“However, if you remain unchanged, we do respect your decision. We wish you all the best in your future endeavours and would be please to provide referrals to future employers, once this is appropriate, or to lend our support in whichever way that is possible”.