SVG SDA Mission President Strongly Recommends Members Take COVID Jab

In a letter dated 10 November addressed to all SDA church members in SVG, President of the mission Pastor Dermoth Baptiste told congregants that he is aware of the concern and division that the COVID-19 vaccine issue is causing nationally, of which the SDA church is no exception.

Baptiste, in the letter, updated members on the church’s position on vaccination.

“The church strongly recommends and encourages members to take the vaccine as the safest defence against contracting the disease”.

The SDA church President stated that within the past two months, there had been sharp increases, rising spikes and rapid community spreads of COVID-19 infections in SVG, resulting in the deaths with daily isolation’s and hospitalizations being reported.

“This viral infection is a severe threat to the health and safety of everyone in this country. It, therefore, calls for every citizen to take the necessary precautions against contracting this disease and to take responsibility for your own health and that of your family”.

“The subject of vaccination and whether one should take it or not is not part of the philosophy or doctrinal beliefs of the SDA Church and therefore does not constitute a religious liberty issue. It is simply a serious public health issue for which the Government and Health authorities have the responsibility of enacting regulations in the best interest of the national good of its citizens”, Baptiste said.

Baptiste said there is a lot of confusion, controversy, misinformation, and disinformation in the public domain, which is causing a number of people to become skeptical, fearful, doubtful, and unsure of whether they should take the vaccine.

“We may never know everything about the vaccine and its effectiveness or efficacy in reducing the possibility of becoming infected and transmitting it to others. If we have to live our lives with fear, worry and uncertainty, we will be using vital energy in a negative manner that can have even more far-reaching damaging consequences on our body than taking the vaccine”, the church President told members in the letter.

Baptiste, in the letter, stated that there is no opposition or conflict between God and science.

“As Creator, He uses Science to hang the world in space and regulates it for life and living; I, therefore, conclude that it is in our best interest to trust the science in the formulation of the vaccine, which is evidence-based, rather than becoming consumed with fear and doubt”.

Baptiste further stated that choices carry with them consequences and responsibilities.

“We would therefore be held accountable for all choices made and decisions taken. As it relates to the church’s position on vaccination, it is in the public domain, and as leader of the church in this country, I can only speak where the global church has already spoken. Let us, therefore, desist from becoming embroiled in any unnecessary controversy, debate or argument that can destroy our faith in God and lead to division among the body of Christ”.

Baptiste said he is very sympathetic to those who have solid convictions for not taking the vaccine.

“In this regard, we are on the learning curve at different levels and must be respectful and supportive of one another, irrespective of our position”.

Baptiste said For those who feel threatened about losing their jobs, the SDA mission is working with other Christian churches to represent their conviction to the authorities, hopefully for a softening of position. An official statement from the coalition of churches is now in the public domain, he said.

Recently Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves likened a statement from the coalition of churches as something that the Taliban in Afghanistan would issue.