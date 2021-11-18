1004 Of The 1100 SVG Police Officers Are Now Vaccinated

The number of vaccinated police officers in St Vincent and the Grenadines has reached one thousand and four.

Commissioner of Police Colin John, Speaking on Boom Fm Thursday morning (18 November 2021), said that as of Wednesday 17 November, fully vaccinated officers stood at 620, while those with the first dose were 384.

Commissioner John said about ninety-five percent of the Traffic Department had been vaccinated, with about three persons in that department not vaccinated as of Wednesday, 17 November.

The Special Service Unit and Beat and Patrol have the lowest vaccination rate, at sixty – seventy percent.

John said the current numbers put the vaccination rate among the force at 84 percent.

“We have spoken to the officers about the consequences of not taking the vaccine. The economics of it, not for them alone but for their family”.

“Those who have not taken the vaccine would have indicated that they are not comfortable with the inoculation; they have also cited religious and health reasons”.

Commissioner John said applications from members for religious and medical exemptions have been received and submitted to the relevant body for determination.

“We would like the whole force to be vaccinated as it would greatly help with productivity”.

Commissioner John indicated that less than twenty officers have decided not to take a vaccine. They rank from Constable to Station sergeant.

“I am urging all members who do not have any serious health issues or religious issues to take the vaccine”, John said.

Commissioner John on Thursday morning confirmed Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves statement that two hundred applications for the force were received, and all applicants are vaccinated.

“Very soon we are recruiting some new members; the force can be run with eight hundred officers; however, the greater, the better, but we can utilize what we have”.

Commissioner John said contingency plans are in place to deal with any fallout from persons who have decided to resign.

John indicated that there are about 1100 police officers.