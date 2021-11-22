SVG Met Services Affected By Vaccine Mandate – Source

As the vaccine mandate takes effect in St Vincent and the Grenadines, a source who spoke to News784 said weather reports may be impacted due to minimal staff.

According to the source, some six workers at the meteorological office have been locked out due to their Unvaccinated status.

The official roster was tailored to perform duties of simple observation, and one forecaster awaiting exemption approval was refused access to the compound; the source indicated

According to the source, several forecasters tried to enter the compound on Saturday, 20 November. However, they were turned away by security.

A look at the met office website shows that the 72 hours weather outlook was last updated on Thursday 18 November.

The Meteorological Services has a staff of eleven, one of which has resigned due to the mandate, six locked out due to vaccination status, three currently at work, along with a Set programme worker.

According to the source, the met services manager and two meteorological assistants remain on the job. When News784 called the meteorological office for an update on how the operations have been impacted, we were told that the manager for met services was not in office. Messages were left, however, up to publication we did not receive a response.

The vaccine mandate took effect in SVG on Friday, 19 November 2021.

SVG Government has made it mandatory for all frontline workers in St Vincent and the Grenadines to be vaccinated.

Front line workers, according to the Public Health Act, includes;

All health care workers.

Police officers.

Prison and customs officers.

Teachers.

Permanent Secretaries.

All heads of departments and Chief Technical officers.