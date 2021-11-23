InterAction Council Member Sir James Mitchell, Dies At 90

Sir James Mitchell, former Premier and Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines who became a member of the InterAction Council, died at the age of 90.

The InterAction Council is an independent non-profit organization that brings together former world leaders to mobilize their energy, experience and international contacts to develop recommendations and foster cooperation and positive action worldwide.

Founded in 1983, this body meets annually and is composed of 40 former world leaders. The organization and its members jointly develop recommendations on and practical solutions for the political, economic and social problems confronting humanity.

In addition to the interaction council, Mitchell was co-chair of International Democrat Observer teams in the first democratic elections in Nicaragua in 1990 and Hungary in 1991.

He also led the Commonwealth observer team at the election in Lesotho in 2002.

Mitchell was the Chairman Frangipani Ltd, Plumeria Investments Ltd, Quatre Isle Resort Ltd and

Former Director of the Mustique Company.

After battling several medical conditions, the former Vincentian Prime Minister died in Mt Pleasant, Bequia, on 23rd November.