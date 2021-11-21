Vincentians Are Being Urged To Follow COVID Protocols This Christmas Season

Vincentians are being encouraged not to let their guards down as the Christmas season approaches.

The advice comes from officials in the Ministry of health, who are urging that protocols be followed to prevent another spike in COVID-19 cases on the island.

Health Promotions Officer Shanika John said they are currently reviewing some fully vaccinated events for the Yuletide season.

John said that measures would be put in place for nationals to have an enjoyable season but a safe one.

The Ministry official said it is also best that persons avoid large shopping areas where they are not sure of the person’s vaccination or COVID-19 status.

The Ministry of Health will be working along with the relevant authorities to ensure the enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols so that the COVID-19 numbers will continue to trend downwards even after the Christmas season.

As of 21 November 2021 there were one thousand two hundred and sixty-six (1266) cases are currently active and seventy-three (73) persons with COVID-19 have died. Five thousand three hundred and ninety-one (5391) cases of COVID-19 and four thousand and fifty-two (4052) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The latest report showed that (9) patients at the Argyle Isolation Facility. All are unvaccinated. Seven (7) patients at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Six (6) are unvaccinated, one (1) patient is fully vaccinated.