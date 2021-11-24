South Africa delays vaccine deliveries as hesitancy leads to oversupply

South Africa has asked Pfizer and Johnson&Johnson to delay deliveries of new Covid-19 vaccines because it now has too much stock.

Heath Ministry officials told Reuters that vaccine hesitancy among South Africans has led to a significant oversupply of vaccines and has slowed the country’s inoculation campaign.

“We have 158 days’ stock in the country at current use,” a spokesman for the Health Ministry said. “We have deferred some deliveries.”

Stavros Nicolaou, chief executive of Aspen Pharmacare , which is packaging 25 million doses a month of J&J vaccines in South Africa, said most of the vaccines bound for the country would now go to the rest of the continent.

Just 35% of South Africans are fully vaccinated, above most other African nations but significantly below the government’s year end target of inoculating 70% of the population.

BBC