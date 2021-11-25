Solomon Islands Protests: Australia deploys forces as protesters burn Parliament

The capital of the Solomon Islands is being rocked by violence for a second day, despite a lockdown, with protesters targeting Chinatown as the nation’s embattled leader vowed to hold the perpetrators accountable and Australia said it would send troops to quell the unrest.

Smoke billowed over Honiara on Thursday, a day after protesters demanding the prime minister’s resignation set fire to Parliament and several other buildings.

“Our purpose here is to provide stability and security to enable the normal constitutional processes in the Solomon Islands,” Scott Morrison said in a news conference Thursday. “It is not the Australian government’s intention in any way to intervene in the internal affairs of the Solomon Islands. That is for them to resolve.”

The escalating riots — fueled by domestic grievances over development priorities and the country’s decision to switch diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China — led Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to call on neighboring Australia for help. His Australian counterpart pledged to send about 120 soldiers and police officers to keep the peace.

Another 50 AFP officers will be deployed to support critical infrastructure tomorrow, as well as 43 Defence Force personnel from Army units based in Townsville.

