US government secures 113 million dollars worth of TPOXX

Up to Approximately $113 Million of Oral TPOXX Targeted for Delivery to the U.S. Government during the Fourth Quarter of 2021.

According to SIGA, they are we are coordinating with their supply chain to deliver up to approximately $113 million in total of oral TPOXX to the U.S. government, almost 30% of which was delivered in October.

This progress highlights the strong and growing revenue base of TPOXX, as well as its continuing importance in orthopox health security preparedness, the company said.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market. Health security comprises countermeasures for biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear attacks (biodefense market), vaccines and therapies for emerging infectious diseases, and health preparedness.

SIGA said their lead product is TPOXX, also known as tecovirimat and ST-246, an orally administered and IV formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by the variola virus.

Over the past decade, the U.S. government has procured or has current orders for, approximately $705 million of TPOXX for national preparedness.

Smallpox is a contagious, disfiguring and often deadly disease that has affected humans for thousands of years. Naturally occurring smallpox was eradicated worldwide by 1980, the result of an unprecedented global immunization campaign.

Samples of smallpox virus have been kept for research purposes. This has led to concerns that smallpox could someday be used as a biological warfare agent.

A vaccine can prevent smallpox, but the risk of the current vaccine’s side effects is too high to justify routine vaccination for people at low risk of exposure to the smallpox virus.

After a final outbreak in the United States in 1949, the virus was declared eradicated in 1980 following a successful vaccination program.