Sir James Will Be Discharged From QEH And Placed On 24hr Nursing Care

Sir James Mitchell will be discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at noon today (Thursday 18th November 2021) to return to his beloved home Bequia.

He is 90 years old and remains resilient in spirit. He has been placed on 24-hour nursing care with the ongoing medical guidance of Dr Yamiry Lugo.

While at the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Barbados, Sir James received excellent medical attention under the care of Dr Michael Fakoory and Dr Jerry Emtage. His conditions of severe dengue and sepsis are being resolved. He continues to face challenges with other complications.

The family of Sir James extends their heartfelt gratitude to the people and Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the overwhelming love, support, thoughts and prayers.

“We thank Dr. the Hon Ralph E Gonsalves for every courtesy extended to Sir James and his family. We also express sincere gratitude to The Hon. Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados for welcoming Sir James to Barbados – and the care and attention afforded to him at Queen Elizabeth hospital”.

“Throughout this entire ordeal, Sir James has been comforted by the support and love expressed on a daily basis by his former cabinet ministers, colleagues, constituents and his cherished NDP family. We appreciate the outpouring of concern from every segment of the Vincentian populace for Sir James. We also thank his friends and colleagues from across the world who have reached out. The family is truly humbled by the tremendous solicitude and support at this time”.

Sabrina, Gretel, Louise and Gabija