Flags flown at half-mast for three days on the death of Sir James Mitchell

Sir James Fitz-Allen Mitchell, KCMG, PC, former Prime Minister and former Member of Parliament for the Northern Grenadines, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. He represented the Grenadines/Northern Grenadines for a total of some thirty-three (33) years.

Sir James was this country’s second Prime Minister and served in this capacity from 1984 to 2000. He also served as Premier from 1972 to 1974 and was the founder and President of the New Democratic Party (NDP).

Sir James will be accorded a State Funeral, details of which will be provided in a subsequent announcement.

As a mark of respect, all flags throughout the State will be flown at half-mast from Tuesday, November 23, 2021 to Thursday, November 25, 2021, and on the day of the funeral.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines takes this opportunity to extend sincere condolences to the family of the late Sir James Fitz-Allen Mitchell.