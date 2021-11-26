Charge Against Man Who Was shot, beaten and threatened, dropped

St Vincent and the Grenadines Government Senator Ashelle Morgan has dropped the charge against Cornelius John of Diamond.

John’s dilemma came to light after News784 broke the story he related to us, that he was shot , beaten and threatened in his own home on 13 April.

John told News784 in April that three individuals came to his home, and from what transpired, he could only describe them as ‘thugs’.

He identified government senator Ashelle Morgan as one of the persons on his property when he was shot .

After several months of John’s plight being tried in the court of ‘public opinion, charges were laid against John, and those he said had come to his home uninvited and inflicted what he calls ‘scares for life’.

Those charges include;

Threatening Language against Mr Cornelius John in respect of complaints made by Mrs Nicole John;

Threatening Language against Mr Cornelius John in respect of a complaint made by Ms Ashelle Morgan;

Wounding and Unlawful discharge of firearm against Mr Karim Nelson in respect of complaints by Mr Cornelius John;

Assault with intent to commit Wounding against Ms Ashelle Morgan in respect of a complaint by Mr Cornelius John.

On Thursday, 18 November, Magistrate Bertie Pompey announced his decisions, upholding no-case submissions made on Wednesday, 17 November by defense lawyers Ronald Marks and Duane Daniel at the close of the prosecution’s case in the trial, which lasted almost a week.

The magistrate’s upholding of the no-case submissions acquitted Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Karim Nelson and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, and government senator Ashelle Morgan of criminal charges brought against them following the 13 April 2021 shooting of 62-year old businessman Cornelius John at his residence in Diamond.

On Friday, 26 November, the new development now frees Cornelius John from the case brought against him by Senator Ashelle Morgan.