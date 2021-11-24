Russian doctors invite anti-vaccine influencers to visit hospital

Russian doctors have invited politicians and influencers accused of promoting anti-vaccine views to visit hospital “red zones” to see the effect their campaign has had on the health system.

In an open letter published by state news agency TASS, 11 doctors from several cities wrote to a dozen public figures who expressed anti-vaccine views on social media, including the leader of Russia’s Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov.

The 77-year-old’s party, which is the second largest in the Russian Parliament, has organised a number of protests against mandatory vaccinations and health passes.

Doctors also wrote to a number of celebrities and influencers, such as rock star Konstantin Kinchev, who told a tabloid newspaper that he “did not want to live in a digital concentration camp”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed the move and said “let’s hope that the authority of these doctors will help at least one of those people change their point of view”.

Despite multiple pleas from President Vladimir Putin, just 37% of Russians are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. In recent weeks the country has been recording over 1,000 deaths a day and has reported the fifth highest caseload in the world.

BBC