Labourer charged with robbing Businesswoman of Argyle

On 13.11.21, the police arrested and charged Alison Gibson, a 38-year-old labourer of Kingstown with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly stole several items valued at $720.00ECC and $60.00CND in cash, the property of a 54-year-old Businesswoman of Argyle. The incident occurred on 22.9.21 at Egmont Street in Kingstown.

Gibson is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

(2)

Police have arrested and charged Anthony Sutherland, a 46-year-old Mechanic of Glenside with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 56-year-old mechanic of La Croix, by striking him on the left side of his face with a hatchet. The incident occurred in Mesopotamia on 7.10.21.

Sutherland is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

(3)

On 13.11.21, the police arrested and charged Inegus Miguel, a 40-year-old Self-Employed of Clare Valley with Possession of a Controlled Drug with intent to supply it to another and for the Purpose of Drug Trafficking.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly had in his possession thirty-one thousand, seven hundred and eighty (31,780) grammes of Cannabis with Intent to supply it to another. He was further charged with having the number of controlled drugs in his possession for the purpose of Drug Trafficking. The incident occurred at Cumberland on 12.11.21.

Miguel is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.