Grab 99 friends and rent Palm Island resort for $150k

While the Caribbean islands of The Grenadines may not be on everyone’s radar, the new Argyle International Airport (SVD) on the archipelago’s capital of St. Vincent, makes the island nation more approachable than ever. And now, one private island resort, is offering a buyout option for friends and family to enjoy the entire property for themselves.

The buyout program also offers an all-inclusive experience, so guests can drink and dine as much as they’d like at Royal Palm, an all-day restaurant and Sunset Bar & Grill, open for lunch and dinner, with a lively all-day bar featuring the region’s best sunsets.

It also includes unlimited non-motorized water sports (snorkeling, windsurfing, stand-up paddle boarding, and kayaking), rum tastings, culinary classes, movie nights under the stars, yoga sessions, and more. Use of the rose-hued Pink Lady—a 37-foot classic sailing boat reminiscent of a bygone era—perfect for days of snorkeling, swimming and exploring the Tobago Cays and surrounding beaches with lunch, snacks and beverages also included. There is also Catamaran Yanni, which also offers similar excursions.

The Palm Island buyout package is priced from $150,000 USD for up to 100 persons for seven nights, from April 2022 onward, based on availability. Guests have the ability to stay less than seven nights, but the $150k/week rate still applies.

For more information, visit the resort’s website, to book, contact the reservations team via email at [email protected] and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

