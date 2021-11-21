More than 600 premature babies born to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19

More than 600 babies have been born prematurely and need critical care for mothers hospitalized for Covid-19, The independent may reveal, as women are warned that they are up to three times more likely to have a preterm birth with the virus.

The figures, which cover the 17 months of the pandemic, prompted calls for the government to make pregnant women of all ages eligible for Covid-19 booster jabs.

Concern about pregnant women avoiding the vaccine has prompted medical director Chris Whitty to urge expectant mothers to receive a full puncture, with acceptance rates in this group as low as 15 percent last month.

Data discovered by The independent from a national maternity conference shows that, of the 3,306 babies born to mothers admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 between the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 and July 2021, 694 were born prematurely and of those 604 were so ill that they had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Dr Patrick O’Brien of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG) said there have been preventable admissions of women into intensive care and even deaths.

“This is a universal view among physicians and among midwifery advisory groups and among scientific advisory groups,” she said. “So can I encourage all women who are pregnant or want to become pregnant to get vaccinated.”

Professor Marian Knight, a leading expert on maternal mortality, shared data from the UK Obstetric Surveillance System showing that, between February and September this year, more than 1,000 pregnant women were admitted to hospital with Covid-19. , about 98 percent of which were not vaccinated. .

He said that the risk of preterm birth was the most important impact of Covid-19 on pregnant women “that is not really talked about or recognized.”

“We know that if you are admitted with Covid symptoms, during pregnancy, you, as a woman, have a one in 10 chance of being admitted to intensive care,” she said. “But you have a one in five chance of having a premature baby.

“And that is two to three times higher than the risk of having a premature baby without Covid.”

Professor Knight said it had been “really difficult” for pregnant women, as messages about vaccination have changed over the past year.

Yet both she and Dr. O’Brien called for all pregnant women to be eligible for booster shots, following a similar move last week by their counterparts in the US.

Current guidance from the UK Joint Committee on Immunizations and Vaccines (JCVI) is that only pregnant women over 40 years of age or within a clinically vulnerable group are eligible.

Figures from Professor Knight show that 13 pregnant women died during the February 2021 Covid wave after being admitted to hospital with the disease, compared to 11 and nine in the previous two waves.

Dr O’Brien said: “Pregnant women are at increased risk for severe Covid-19 and severe infections can also put their babies at risk due to being born prematurely. We urge the government to ensure that there is a plan in place for pregnant women to receive the booster shot as they enter winter.

“Many pregnant women will get to the point where they received their second Covid-19 vaccine six months ago and it is crucial that they and their baby remain protected.”

He explained: “It is not so much that the virus affects babies directly, it is that the virus is causing us to have the baby before our time.”

Births before 28 weeks increase the risk of serious long-term damage, whereas after 34 weeks babies are usually fine.

Professor Asma Khalil from RCOG added: “We know that prematurity is associated with the risk of disability and also with a higher probability of needing admission to a neonatal care unit.

“I think that if you put everything together, Covid can harm mother and baby, and we know that the best way to protect mother and baby is by getting vaccinated.”