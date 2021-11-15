Former Trump Adviser Michael Flynn Calls For A Single Religion In America

In his latest journey to the edge of extreme, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and felon Michael Flynn called for a single religion in America.

“If we are going to have one nation under God — which we must — we have to have one religion,” Flynn said in San Antonio at a stop for the far-right “ReAwaken America” tour. “One nation under God, and one religion under God.”

Such a vision is completely contrary to the Constitution’s guarantee of freedom of religion, and the separation of church and state.

Michael Flynn tonight: “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.” pic.twitter.com/ShGVrsQ9hW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 13, 2021

The ReAwaken America tour features Flynn and other Trump allies, such as Roger Stone and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell. It also highlights anti-vaccine doctors ― including controversial Stella Immanuel, who believes that some medical conditions are caused by demonic sperm when “demons” have sex with humans in their dreams.

Flynn — who was pardoned early this year by Trump after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI — has made several jaw-dropping comments in the past.

In May he called for a Myanmar-like deadly military coup in America.

In July, when he was gifted a new AR-15-style rifle at a church, he said: “Maybe I’ll find somebody in Washington.”

In September he was worried about COVID-19 vaccines being added to salad dressing.

But critics appeared especially appalled at his latest position.

Retired Gen. Mark Hertling called Flynn an “embarrassment to the U.S. Army,” and his words “disgusting.”

Yahoo News