Martinique: Motorists forced to pay to cross certain roadblocks

At the start of the strike, the inter-union held the roadblocks on the roads of Martinique. But over the days, even if the trade unionists are still present, another population has arrived. People who want to use blocks to their advantage.

Motorists denounce this racketeering. On the spot, demonstrators who do not position themselves on the ring road, but at the level of secondary axes, approach their vehicle, demanding money in exchange for the right of way.

According to 1ERE on social networks, drivers complain about these practices. They consider that the people who abuse it are not there to defend the interests of Martinique.

The testimonies multiply. One of our Martinique la 1ère reporting teams experienced this at Ducos.

Faced with these methods, the anger of non-strikers increases tenfold. That of the members of the trade unions also but for the moment, nothing seems to be able to prevent it.