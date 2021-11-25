Martinique: 8 people injured, 3 demonstrators arrested with weapons of war

1ERE: A new night of violence (from Wednesday 24 to Thursday 25 November 2021) in Martinique.

The protesters’ discontent escalates. Many roadblocks were erected in addition to those that were still in place. Often inflamed blockages.

Marco Calmo Martinique the 1st

In addition to the deterioration at the start of the night , damage is also to be reported, in particular at Gros Morne. Food stores have been the target of attempted burglaries as have PMUs, clothing stores, jewelry stores …

Groups of individuals vandalized and set fire to the shops of the Creolis shopping center in Mansarde au Robert

Marc François Calmo Martinique the 1st

The police, who are competent in the area of ​​Fort-de-France and Lamentin, draws up a new assessment this Thursday, November 25, 2021. They note that once again these agents have come under fire from numerous firearms.

Christine Cupit

Three people were arrested for carrying illegal weapons. They were arrested with weapons of war and submachine guns …

In total, seven members of the security forces were injured and one on the side of the demonstrators according to the report drawn up by the police direction.