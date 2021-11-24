Man jailed over bomb scare at vaccine factory

A bomb hoaxer who sent a suspicious package to a Covid vaccine factory in Wrexham has been jailed.

Anthony Collins, 54, also sent similar parcels to 10 Downing Street, a laboratory in Wuhan in China, and what appeared to be the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, a court heard.

He was found guilty of dispatching an article by post with the intention of inducing the belief it is likely to explode or ignite.

In January, bomb disposal teams detonated a parcel at the Welsh factory, which was providing fill-and-finish services for the AstraZeneca vaccine, but found no explosive material.

The parcel included several pages from a science manual, a garden glove, four batteries and a calculator.

Collins admitted sending the package but denied intending to create a bomb scare, claiming he believed the items he was posting would be useful to scientists at the factory.

However, he did admit that he knew his actions might cause alarm.

