Barbados: [Makiziwe Steele] Beaten By Police while In Custody

BRIDGETOWN – A 30-year-old woman is still reeling from the traumatic experience of having been doubly beaten within the space of 24 hours allegedly by five members of the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) while in custody at the Black Rock Police Station on October 25, 2021.

So brutal was the second beating Makiziwe Steele said she endured that it warranted a radiology examination after she was seen by a physician who discovered traces of blood in her urine caused by blunt force trauma to the abdomen. To add insult to injury, Steele pointed out that one of the police officers who assaulted her was the cousin of the man at the centre of the investigation, and boyfriend of the young woman for whom she was being questioned.

The communications and PR specialist said she was asleep on Monday (25 October) night when she heard an aggressive knocking on her side door to which she answered and later learned that she was being taken in for questioning regarding an alleged verbal assault which had occurred earlier in the night. It was while being escorted into the police van that Steele alleges the first beating happened.

“After identifying themselves and the reason for being there, I asked if I could make myself decent, as I answered the door in only a towel. I was allowed to do so and put on a dress but because I was disoriented from being abruptly awakened from my sleep coupled with the fact that I was confused about the allegation, I was taking a few seconds to find a bra which clearly upset the officers who yelled at me to ‘hurry up man!’ I said just give me a few minutes I have to put on a bra and shoes.”

Steele noted at this time the lone policewoman had now stepped into her house and was standing on the side doormat by her shoes, and while she was attempting to put on a pair of sandals, the policewoman grabbed her by the arm and said, “man you tekking too long, come along!” and pushed her towards the police van. Steele said she turned around as to go back inside and told the policewoman, “at least let me put on a pair of shoes”.

Her request was denied, as the policewoman allegedly became aggressive shoving Steele into the police van which caused her to hit her forehead on the side of the van. It was then things took a turn for the worse, as the injury caused Steele some pain and she “pulled out of the officer’s grab to attend to her forehead”, while telling the officer not to “push me so rough.” Steele said in response, the female officer grabbed her hand and grappled her dress while striking her and she defended herself which prompted the other police officers to become involved, similarly striking Steele in the back of the police van.

Aside from assault allegations, Steele said she was held for more than 24 hours before she was allowed to make a phone call. In fact, Steele revealed, from the time she arrived at the Black Rock Police Station, she was inquiring as to when she would be able to contact her lawyer.

“I really wanted to call my lawyer because aside from being taken into custody regarding an argument, I was in an altercation with one of the arresting officers and feared that things could only go downhill from here so I was keen on counsel consultation,” Steele asserted.

Admitting she requested police assistance often because she was on a water diet which caused her regular bathroom trips, Steele said she was escorted home the following evening to bathe and change clothes, however, she was still prohibited from making her due phone call which caused her to worry that her family and friends did not know what was occurring.

She would spend two days in custody before she was formally charged with two counts of assault, including that of a policewoman whom Steele said was not the same policewoman who, with her male counterparts, dragged Steele by her locs along a corridor while five other officers administered “kicks and cuffs” about her body.

“That in 2021, police brutality is still so rampant and allowed to continue without repercussions is proof that we are far from being truly independent and having any real rights as citizens. It is almost an air of ‘ rules for thee, not for me’ because how do you justify arresting me for an alleged assault to then assault me? How do you justify marching through Bridgetown against the recent highly-publicised murder of American George Floyd, even having the current administration endorse the march against police brutality and Floyd’s subsequent death but right here in our backyard police are unjustifiably beating citizens, many of whom do not get a rally but told to ‘write a complaint to the authorities’” Steele lamented.

In addition to the physical assault, she was also verbally assaulted by her former lover’s cousin, Constable 1460 who was on shift, who mocked her repeatedly about her appearance and the fact that she was in custody.

“The entire ordeal seemed like a set-up. A payback of sorts. I had no idea of the officer’s familial relations until he told me, in no uncertain terms, that ‘I am Jason Billingy’s cousin and I glad you in here. Jason and I who were intimately involved since July, had the week prior, engaged in verbal drama which turned physical and to learn that I was now in his cousin’s presence and custody could only mean one thing for me. And Constable 1460 did not disappoint me in this regard. He made my life a living hell, constantly telling me that ‘Jason doesn’t want me anymore, doesn’t want the baby, and if I didn’t see how pretty Jason’s girlfriend was and that I looked good in there, referencing the jail cell,” Steele pointed out.

She said she constantly reminded officers of her rights which was met by profane responses from some officers, including Constable 1460, and especially by Station Sergeant Carter, the man Steele alleges is responsible for the vicious kick to her abdomen which sent her to Diagnostics and Radiology for an ultrasound.

“Station Sergeant Carter was on my case from the time I settled in the cell. He played both good and bad cop, befriending me to coerce me into getting a Covid-19 test after learning of my medical exemption. In fact, it was he who body-slammed me! This entire ordeal seemed very personal. One even laughed at me recalling a fight I was in during second form at secondary school with then nemesis, Chakera Sargeant. It was clear this Officer knew me and despised me but I never saw who made the comment about the fight nor did I recognise the voice,” Steele said.

The former reporter pointed out it was at this time that she went on an anti-police brutality rant, informing officers that the unjust beating which was meted out to her would not be like those before her who experienced similar fates while in custody.

“I made it very clear that I would not be another Corey Best or I’akobi or anyone who suffered brutality at the hands of the police without justice. In fact, I made it pellucidly clear that I would not be a statistic. Those who are enlisted to protect and serve the citizens of this country must do so and do so responsibly. A police station is not supposed to be a place where you beat up suspects or coerce confessions. A police officer is not supposed to be someone who can execute the aforementioned without consequence.

“In 2021, while we have a female leader and are about to have a female president, a 30-year-old female was being mercilessly beaten by male officers. unprovoked. This cannot be the Barbados that we ought to be joyous is transitioning into a Republic. This cannot be the Barbados in which young women are being encouraged to procreate.” Steele admonished.

Represented by Andrew Pilgrim Q.C, Steele will be pursuing prosecution against the police officers who she can readily identify by face, name, and badge number for the alleged assault. Pilgrim who said it was disheartening to see that persons being held for questioning were being subjected to police brutality, pointed out it was “a crime and moral stain in the fabric of society, especially as we approach our 55th year of Independence.”

“Makiziwe is not the first person to have been treated this way while in custody, but we can only hope that she is the last. There are laws and rules for when a person is being held for questioning and from my understanding and observation, many of them were flouted. The fact that a police officer who happens to be a relative of the man with whom she was involved is a direct conflict of interest. Additionally, that this police officer was the one who formally charged her for allegedly assaulting his cousin’s girlfriend is gross procedural misconduct,” Pilgrim said.