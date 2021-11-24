London Tube workers ‘facing danger’ as mask-wearing dips

London Underground workers are being put in potentially dangerous situations as mask-wearing is now being “openly ignored” on a large scale, unions are warning.

The train drivers’ union Aslef says there has been a noticeable dip in travellers wearing masks on the Tube – even though it’s a requirement.

And Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT), says: “It’s no wonder there’s talk of new restrictions and controls if we can’t even deliver the basics.”

Transport for London – which runs the Tube network – said it has 500 enforcement officers to ask customers to comply with its mask rules.

It says it has refused entry to 408 people and asked 126 to leave services since national rules were relaxed in July.

BBC