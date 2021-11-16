Vincentian publishes book about the history of Indo-Vincentians

The history of Indians who journeyed from India to St. Vincent and the story of their descendants is finally available in one easy to read place. The book Stories from Our Indian Elders is available now, bringing together information from multiple sources, interviews and commentary from the author, in an easy to understand style.

The book summarises the conditions that existed both in India and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) before the first Indians braved the seas to travel to the Caribbean Island. We see the reasons why they embark on this journey and are told about their lives after landing and their descendants’ lives over the last hundred and sixty years. Eight interviews with Indian Elders are featured along with the existing records to corroborate and authenticate this history. The book also shows how Indians in SVG and in the diaspora can connect with their existing families in India and looks at future relationship possibilities between SVG and India.

The book aims to help fill the literary gap that has existed over the years regarding the history and life of the Indians of SVG. It will be very useful to students and others who want to learn more about the topic.

According to Dr. Adrian Fraser, former Head of the University of the West Indies Open Campus, this book “…is really for all Vincentians since the Indian population is a significant part of the nation and has made valuable contributions to overall national development…” It is “…a useful document for all Vincentians interested in Vincentian history and nationhood”.

