Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted of intentional homicide in Kenosha shootings

(CNN) Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide and four other felony charges in connection to the fatal shooting of two people and wounding of another during last year’s unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

[Original story, published at 12:08 a.m. ET]

The jury in Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial entered its fourth day of deliberations Friday on five felony charges related to the fatal shooting of two people and the wounding of another during last year’s unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The 12-person jury, made up of five men and seven women, has deliberated for more than 24 hours total on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and early Friday. They have asked the court a handful of questions so far, including requests Wednesday to rewatch much of the video evidence of the shootings.

One of those videos, a drone video showing Rittenhouse shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, is at the heart of a defense request for a mistrial in the case . Rittenhouse’s defense team said the prosecution sent a compressed, lower-quality version of the video during the trial, which the prosecution described as a technical glitch. The defense realized the discrepancy after testimony had ended and so asked the judge to declare a mistrial.