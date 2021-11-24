Israeli Attack Kills 4 Civilians In Syria

Israel was targeting areas in the central region and launched the missiles from Lebanon, most of which were intercepted by the Syrian air defenses missiles before reaching their targets.

Four civilians were killed and seven others, including six soldiers, were wounded during a fresh Israeli missile strike against sites in central Syria earlier on Wednesday.

The civilians were critically wounded from the attack. Israel was targeting areas in the central region and launched the missiles from Lebanon, most of which were intercepted by the Syrian air defenses missiles before reaching their targets.

The Israeli projectiles were fired at around 1.30 a.m. local time from a direction northeast of Beirut and the Syrian air defenses were able to intercept most of them.

State news agency SANA said that several points in the central region were attacked but did not specify which ones. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), however, reported that the targets were on the outskirts of Homs City and that four people died, two of them perished from falling pieces of projectiles during the intervention of the Syrian air defenses.

SOHR also indicated that this area is home to militias allied with the Syrian Government such as the Lebanese chii group Hizbula.

The last Israeli attack, which was carried out on Nov. 17 against areas south of Damascus, did not cause material damage or human casualties. On Nov. 8, however, another attack injured two people in Homs province.

Israel, which has repeatedly used the territory of its enemy Lebanon to attack Syrian territory this year, considers the presence of Iranian and Lebanese militias allied to Damascus in neighbouring Syria a danger to its security.

TELESUR