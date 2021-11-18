Lecturers, workers at SVGCC will stage industrial action on Friday

The lecturers and other workers at the Department of Technical and Vocational Education of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College will be engaging in industrial action on Friday, November 19, 2021. The staff have cited several reasons for their decision:

Non-existence of a Pension Plan which should have been implemented since 2007

No reclassification of employees

Mandatory Vaccination of employees

No provision for severance of employees

No clarity of employees’ status (whether they are Public Servants or statutory employees)

Poor working conditions

The Public Service Union wrote to the Director of the SVGCC (letter dated November 16, 2021) outlining the workers’ concerns and requested a meeting to discuss the same. The Director, in his response, addressed the issues but did not refer to the facilitation of a meeting.

The workers are not satisfied with the Director’s failure to meet with the PSU and staff and have decided to withdraw their services on Friday, November 19, 2021. The decision as to whether the industrial action will be continued in the upcoming week will be determined at the end of Friday.